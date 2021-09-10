HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 56,654 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,654 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

