HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 91,250 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of United States Oil Fund worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of USO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

