Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

