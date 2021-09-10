Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.