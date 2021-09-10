HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.79 and last traded at C$18.73. Approximately 15,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 26,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLS shares. Raymond James raised shares of HLS Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$603.97 million and a PE ratio of -29.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.18.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.59%.

About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

