Holger Bartel Sells 20,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $232,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $65,128.26.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. 155,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,705. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

