Holger Bartel Sells 5,703 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $65,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 155,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 million, a PE ratio of 553.50 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.