HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce sales of $82.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.03 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $325.14 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $38.26 on Friday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $795.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

