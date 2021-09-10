Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Increased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

