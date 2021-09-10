Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

