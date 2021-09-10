Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.20 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.45. 7,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.63 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12. The company has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

