Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6-35.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.08 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON opened at $223.05 on Friday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

