HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Cap of $616,307.62

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $616,307.62 and $1.81 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00162575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042951 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.