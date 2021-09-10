Hord Market Cap Reaches $11.60 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $834,808.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00124826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00180272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,551.38 or 1.00347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.47 or 0.07151792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.52 or 0.00864689 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.