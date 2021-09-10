Horizon Protocol Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $686,124.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00185450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.02 or 0.07359012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.97 or 0.99860154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.00853475 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.