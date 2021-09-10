Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Down 0.5%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12). Approximately 56,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 285,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.40 ($1.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The firm has a market cap of £100.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.28.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

