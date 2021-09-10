Howdoo Tops 1-Day Volume of $200,245.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $200,245.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00166321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 464,647,896 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.