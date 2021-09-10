H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,461,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,329 shares during the quarter. H&R Block comprises approximately 3.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 6.85% of H&R Block worth $292,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 22,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,404. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

