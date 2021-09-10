HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.54 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.90 ($0.23). Approximately 44,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,062,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.15 ($0.24).

HSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £124.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

