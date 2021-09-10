Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Humana worth $35,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 42.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,980,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $417.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.03.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.