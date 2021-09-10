Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Cut by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 1.6% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.12% of Humana worth $638,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.03.

HUM stock opened at $417.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

