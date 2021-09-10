Humaniq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,537.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $7,537.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00160445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

