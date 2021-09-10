Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,748,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,001 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.96% of Huntington Bancshares worth $139,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

