Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

H traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $73.29. 2,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,999.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

