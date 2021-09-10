Hydra (HYDRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Hydra has a market cap of $79.85 million and $1.88 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $20.69 or 0.00045583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00184009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,325.38 or 0.99834136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07118110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00863631 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,086,614 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

