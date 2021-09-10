Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,829 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Hyliion worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 15.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 213,609 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

HYLN opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares in the company, valued at $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

