Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $154,377.89 and approximately $20,367.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00126294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00184582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.52 or 0.99884791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.84 or 0.07067849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00854640 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.