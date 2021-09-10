I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

