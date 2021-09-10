Ibstock (LON:IBST) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.20 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 221.80 ($2.90). Approximately 383,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,050,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.20 ($2.93).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.61. The company has a market cap of £908.50 million and a P/E ratio of 27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.