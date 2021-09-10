ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches One Day Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00064102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00124498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00179845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,124.89 or 1.00015919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.63 or 0.07105041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.00859367 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.