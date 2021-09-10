ICHI (ICHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.66 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00008857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00123675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,090.48 or 0.99841043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.66 or 0.07162300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.99 or 0.00805951 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,857 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

