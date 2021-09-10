Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Ideanomics worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First National Bank purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. Analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

