iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading Down 0.7%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.88). Approximately 19,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 30,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £564.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

