IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,760 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

