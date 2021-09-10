IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

INFO stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.