Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $459.25 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

