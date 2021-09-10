Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Cap of $298.36 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $298.36 million and approximately $26.93 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $469.99 or 0.01028186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00125694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00180683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.39 or 0.99987242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.60 or 0.07159442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00870260 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

