ImageCash (IMGC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 40.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ImageCash has a market cap of $11,920.71 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00126296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00184126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,749.09 or 1.00119479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.12 or 0.07050156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00848681 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com



