Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $24.27 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMRX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

