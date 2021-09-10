Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Trading 79.1% Higher This Week (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 79.1% higher against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00125694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00180683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.39 or 0.99987242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.60 or 0.07159442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00870260 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

