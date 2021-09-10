Impossible Finance (IF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $687,298.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $687,298.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00126174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00183245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.27 or 1.00220889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.63 or 0.07063250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00855049 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars.

