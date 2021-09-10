Incannex Healthcare Limited (ASX:IHL) Insider Purchases A$4,000,000.00 in Stock

Incannex Healthcare Limited (ASX:IHL) insider Sudhanshu Agarwal acquired 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,000,000.00 ($2,857,142.86).

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's therapeutic products in clinical trials include IHL-42X for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; IHL-675A for sepsis associated acute respiratory distress syndrome; and IHL-493C for temporomandibular joint dysfunction.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.