Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Incent has a total market cap of $988,378.39 and $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00127626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00180013 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,682.37 or 0.99992084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.41 or 0.07195667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.53 or 0.00900781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

