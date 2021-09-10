Indorse Token (IND) Price Down 21% Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $636,014.28 and $263.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

