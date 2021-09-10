Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IR. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.