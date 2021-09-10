Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IR. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.
Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.46.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
