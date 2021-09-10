Ink (INK) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $507,768.50 and approximately $1,648.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00181134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.61 or 0.99941471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.83 or 0.07150238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00877295 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

