Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.38. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

