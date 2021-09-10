Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $194.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.70 million and the highest is $195.40 million. Inovalon posted sales of $161.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after buying an additional 417,197 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after buying an additional 1,424,789 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after buying an additional 252,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $46,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

