InPost’s (INPOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

INPOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

OTCMKTS:INPOY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631. InPost has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

