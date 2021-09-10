Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Manuel Kadre bought 21,234 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $185,585.16.

On Friday, August 13th, Manuel Kadre bought 2,105 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $17,787.25.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00.

BHG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 822,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,194. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

BHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

